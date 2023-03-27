Funeral service listing published March 27, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Henry Arends, 84, of Maynard, died March 22. Service 10:30 a.m. March 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Kerkhoven.

Lois Baumann, 88, of Bird Island, died March 21. Service 1:15 p.m. March 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Janice Gades, 85, of Appleton, died March 19. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Gladys Hellickson, 98, of Belgrade, died March 16. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Lucille Kohout, 99, of Olivia, died March 19. Service 10:30 a.m. March 27 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Darlyne Smith, 91, of Benson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Renee Stern, 79, of Brooten, died March 17. Service 11 a.m. March 28 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.