Funeral service listing published March 28, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Verma Anderson, 88, of Maple Grove, formerly of Willmar and Lake Lillian, died March 26. Interment 11 a.m. March 31 at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Henry Arends, 84, of Maynard, died March 22. Service 10:30 a.m. March 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Kerkhoven.

Lois Baumann, 88, of Bird Island, died March 21. Service 1:15 p.m. March 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Gades, 85, of Appleton, formerly of Danvers, died March 19. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Robert “Bob” Johnson, 84, of Litchfield, died March 22. Service 1 p.m. March 27 at First Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Renee Stern, 79, of Brooten, died March 17. Service 11 a.m. March 28 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.