Funeral service listing published March 29, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 4, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Verna Anderson, 88, of Maple Grove, formerly of Willmar and Lake Lillian, died March 26. Interment 11 a.m. March 31 at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lois Baumann, 88, of Bird Island, died March 21. Service 1:15 p.m. March 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Gades, 85, of Appleton, formerly of Danvers, died March 19. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Christine “Chris” Johnson, 94, of Hector, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hector. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

