Funeral service listing published March 30, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 6, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:53 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Verna Anderson, 88, of Maple Grove, formerly of Willmar and Lake Lillian, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Gades, 85, of Appleton, formerly of Danvers, died March 19. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Christine “Chris” Johnson, 94, of Hector, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hector. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

