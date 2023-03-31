99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published March 31, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 3, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Verna Anderson, 88, of Maple Grove, formerly of Willmar and Lake Lillian, died March 26. Interment 11 a.m. March 31 at Lake Lillian Community Cemetery. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Gades, 85, of Appleton, formerly of Danvers, died March 19. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Christine “Chris” Johnson, 94, of Hector, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. March 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hector. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.

Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

