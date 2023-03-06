Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Chad Dresser, 48, of Willmar, died Feb. 23. Service 10:30 a.m. March 6 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Debra “Deb” Halliday, 65, of Willmar, died March 1. Service 11 a.m. March 6 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jerome “Jerry” Hedman, 85, of Cold Spring, formerly of Pennock, died March 1. Service 11 a.m. March 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Colton Hoberg, 23, of Clara City, died Feb. 28. Service 1 p.m. March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Clarence Kluver, 86, of Sacred Heart, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 7 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert “Bobby” Peterson, 60, of Olivia, died Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. March 6 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Gordon Rothwell, 80, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Lavonne “Bonnie” Ward, 88, of Starbuck, died Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. March 8 at Scandia Lutheran Church, Glenwood. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home, Glenwood.