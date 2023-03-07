99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published March 7, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 13, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
March 07, 2023 05:50 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Jerome “Jerry” Hedman, 85, of Cold Spring, formerly of Pennock, died March 1. Service 11 a.m. March 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Colton Hoberg, 23, of Clara City, died Feb. 28. Service 1 p.m. March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Clarence Kluver, 86, of Sacred Heart, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 7 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Gordon Rothwell, 80, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Lavonne “Bonnie” Ward, 88, of Starbuck, died Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. March 8 at Scandia Lutheran Church, Glenwood. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home, Glenwood.

