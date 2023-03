Funeral service listing published March 8, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. March 14 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jerome “Jerry” Hedman, 85, of Cold Spring, formerly of Pennock, died March 1. Service 11 a.m. March 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Colton Hoberg, 23, of Clara City, died Feb. 28. Service 1 p.m. March 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 66, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Georgie Rannestad, 89, of New London, died Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. March 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Rothwell, 80, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Maxine Sweeter, 70, of Willmar, died Feb. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lavonne “Bonnie” Ward, 88, of Starbuck, died Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. March 8 at Scandia Lutheran Church, Glenwood. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home, Glenwood.