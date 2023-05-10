99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 10, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 17, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gina Lynn Evenson, 52, St. Peter, died April 27. Service 11 a.m. May 13 Crossview Covenant Church, North Mankato.

Nicholas Flannigan, 17, of Svea, died May 6. Service 2 p.m. May 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Mildred Jacobson, 97, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarice Larson, 91, of Willmar, died April 24. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes 050623 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes and studio offer many a chance to create
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
The Village Children's Museum 042823 007.jpg
Local
CentraCare on a journey to better provide rural health care in western and south central Minnesota
May 10, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
An aerial photo showing the Montevideo Public Schools campus in Montevideo, Minnesota
Breaking News
Local
Montevideo School District bonding proposal goes down by 23 votes in referendum Tuesday
May 09, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott