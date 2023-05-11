Funeral service listing published May 11, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rudolph Burgstaler, 85, of Kimball, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Ostmark Lutheran Church, Watkins. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Gina Lynn Evenson, 52, of St. Peter, died April 27. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Crossview Covenant Church, North Mankato.

Nicholas Flannigan, 17, of Svea, died May 6. Service 2 p.m. May 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Douglas Hanson, 79, of Willmar, died April 26. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeffrey Hass, 69, of Bird Island, died May 7. Service 5 to 7 p.m. May 15 at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.