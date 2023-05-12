99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 12, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 19, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

The Rev. Lowell Arndt, 94, of Willmar, died May 9. Service 2 p.m. May 13 at Church of the Nazarene, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m.. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rudolph Burgstaler, 85, of Kimball, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Ostmark Lutheran Church, Watkins. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Gina Lynn Evenson, 52, of St. Peter, died April 27. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Crossview Covenant Church, North Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Douglas Hanson, 79, of Willmar, died April 26. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeffrey Hass, 69, of Bird Island, died May 7. Service 5 to 7 p.m. May 15 at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Some of the shallow lakes in Kandiyohi County experienced winter kill and staff with the Spicer fisheries office with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are in the process of assessing the extent of loss. Point Lake experienced a severe winter kill, and Swenson, Elizabeth and Ella are known to have experienced partial winter kill. Boaters enjoy a fishing outing on Foot Lake in this Tribune file photo.
Northland Outdoors
Winterkill takes toll on some popular Kandiyohi County fishing lakes, others in western Minnesota
May 12, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Dassel, Minnesota, man responsible for August 2022 standoff sentenced to jail, five years of probation
May 11, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks
May 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown