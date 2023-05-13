Funeral service listing published May 13, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

The Rev. Lowell Arndt, 94, of Willmar, died May 9. Service 2 p.m. May 13 at Church of the Nazarene, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m.. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rudolph Burgstaler, 85, of Kimball, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Ostmark Lutheran Church, Watkins. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Ivan Eckstrom, 86, of Renville, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at First Lutheran Church, Renville.

Allen Erickson, 43, of St. Cloud, died May 10. Service 12 p.m. May 18 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Geraldyn Erickson, 92, formerly of Sacred Heart, died May 8. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Gina Lynn Evenson, 52, of St. Peter, died April 27. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Crossview Covenant Church, North Mankato.

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Douglas Hanson, 79, of Willmar, died April 26. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeffrey Hass, 69, of Bird Island, died May 7. Service 5 to 7 p.m. May 15 at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Clark “Corky”Johnson, 84, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 3. Service May 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

Harvey Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. May 20, Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Marilyn Moorhouse, 95, of Spicer, died May 9. Service 11 a.m. May 15 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Darrell Sunvold, 76, of Spicer, died May 9. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Margaret Swanson, 80, of Paynesville, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Mary Ellen Trueman, 82, of Rochester, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester.

Gloria Wieberdink, 76, of Clara City, died May 11. Service 11 a.m. May 16 at First Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg