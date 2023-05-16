99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published May 16, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 21, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:47 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

 Ivan Eckstrom, 86, of Renville, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at First Lutheran Church, Renville.

Allen Erickson, 43, of St. Cloud, died May 10. Service 12 p.m. May 18 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Geraldyn Erickson, 92, formerly of Sacred Heart, died May 8. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville..

Douglas Hanson, 79, of Willmar, died April 26. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Clark “Corky”Johnson, 84, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 3. Service May 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

Harvey Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. May 20, Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Darrell Sunvold, 76, of Spicer, died May 9. Service 11 a.m. May 17 at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Margaret Swanson, 80, of Paynesville, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Jeremy Tharaldson, 42, of Minneapolis, died Jan. 16. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer.

Mary Ellen Trueman, 82, of Rochester, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester.

Gloria Wieberdink, 76, of Clara City, died May 11. Service 11 a.m. May 16 at First Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg

