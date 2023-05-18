99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Funeral service listing published May 18, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 25, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Linda Dahl, 73, of Granite Falls, died May 14. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Ivan Eckstrom, 86, of Renville, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at First Lutheran Church, Renville.

Allen Erickson, 43, of St. Cloud, died May 10. Service noon May 18 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Michael Gimpl, 79, of Willmar, died March 13. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Roger Gravley, 90, of Otsego, formerly of New London, died May 16. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Marvella Isaacson, 97, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Clark “Corky” Johnson, 84, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 3. Service May 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

Harvey Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Margaret Swanson, 80, of Paynesville, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Jeremy Tharaldson, 42, of Minneapolis, died Jan. 16. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer.

Mary Ellen Trueman, 82, of Rochester, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester.

RECENT Obituaries:

