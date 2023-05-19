99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 19, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 26, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Bruce Brown, 80, of Willmar, died May 5. Service 2 p.m. May 19 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Linda Dahl, 73, of Granite Falls, died May 14. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Ivan Eckstrom, 86, of Renville, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at First Lutheran Church, Renville.

Michael Gimpl, 79, of Willmar, died March 13. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Roger Gravley, 90, of Otsego, formerly of New London, died May 16. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvella Isaacson, 97, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Clark “Corky” Johnson, 84, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 3. Service May 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

Harvey Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Margaret Swanson, 80, of Paynesville, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Jeremy Tharaldson, 42, of Minneapolis, died Jan. 16. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer.

Mary Ellen Trueman, 82, of Rochester, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
ALC graduation 051823 001.jpg
Local
Record-breaking 49 students graduate from Willmar alternative high school
May 18, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Water newly planted trees and shrubs thoroughly after planting and then check daily for about two weeks.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Local
Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District in Willmar selling trees, shrubs
May 18, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ALC graduation 051823 001.jpg
Local
Record-breaking 49 students graduate from Willmar alternative high school
May 18, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats power past Paynesville Bulldogs
May 18, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Track and field: LQPV/D-B boys take first at Camden Conference Championships
May 18, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott