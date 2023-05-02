99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published May 2, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 8, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Daniel Sweep, 66, of New London, died April 24. Service 1 p.m. May 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home.

