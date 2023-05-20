Funeral service listing published May 20, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Marjorie Belinsky, 87, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Ivan Eckstrom, 86, of Renville, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at First Lutheran Church, Renville.

Roger Gravley, 90, of Otsego, formerly of New London, died May 16. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Clark “Corky” Johnson, 84, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harvey Lindstrand, 86, of Kandiyohi, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Margaret Swanson, 80, of Paynesville, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Jeremy Tharaldson, 42, of Minneapolis, died Jan. 16. Service 1 p.m. May 20 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer.

Mary Ellen Trueman, 82, of Rochester, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 20 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rochester.