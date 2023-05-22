99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 22, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 11, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:51 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Marjorie Belinsky, 87, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Barb Burnson, 78, of Sunburg, died May 17. Service 1 p.m. May 23 at First Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Craig Nelson, 79, of Johnsburg, Illinois, died April 29. Service 12:30 p.m. June 11 at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, Wauconda, Illinois. Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died November 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Police Lights.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist dies in state Highway 55 crash in Paynesville Township
May 21, 2023 05:46 PM
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Whip your sad-looking lawn into shape
May 21, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals finish sixth at Detroit Lakes North-South Invite
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Prep softball: Paynesville Bulldogs winless at Morris/CA tournament
May 21, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska freshman Olivia Danielson takes off for her leg of the girls' 4x800-meter relay in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers' girls find the right mix
May 21, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown