99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 23, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 29, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Marjorie Belinsky, 87, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Barb Burnson, 78, of Sunburg, died May 17. Service 1 p.m. May 23 at First Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home, Fridley.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Montevideo Superintendent of Schools Wade McKittrick holds a 1940 yearbook retrieved from the time capsule. The capsule and its contents of newspaper clippings and the typed rosters of all the students and teachers in the district in 1940 are shown on the table during its opening on May 19, 2023. The capsule was placed in the cornerstone for the junior high and performing arts addition to the Central High School on September 26, 1940.
Local
Time is unsealed as Montevideo Schools opens time capsule placed in 1940
May 23, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Joe Caruso of Summit Carbon Solutions presents in front of the Kandiyohi County Board
Local
Summit Carbon Solutions updates Kandiyohi County Board on pipeline progress in Minnesota, Iowa, Dakotas
May 22, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball: Paynesville Bulldogs' season comes to a close
May 22, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats advance to Section 8A championship
May 22, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy looks to make a throw to first base for an out during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines
May 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls finish 5th in CLC Championships
May 22, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott