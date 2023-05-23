Funeral service listing published May 23, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Marjorie Belinsky, 87, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Barb Burnson, 78, of Sunburg, died May 17. Service 1 p.m. May 23 at First Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home, Fridley.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.