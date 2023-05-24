99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published May 24, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 31, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Marjorie Belinsky, 87, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home, Fridley.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

