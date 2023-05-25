99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published May 25, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 1, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home.

Ardell Johnson, 83, of Lake Lillian, died May 23. Service 11 a.m. May 26 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
