Funeral service listing published May 25, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Kermit Hollen, 88, of Fridley, formerly of Sunburg, died May 10. Service 10:30 a.m. May 25 at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Fridley. Miller Funeral Home.

Ardell Johnson, 83, of Lake Lillian, died May 23. Service 11 a.m. May 26 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home.

Gladys “Dolly” Leikvoll, 93, of Willmar, died May 15. Service 11 a.m. May 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.