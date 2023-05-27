99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 27, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 4, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20, 2022. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Ruby Douma, 85, of Willmar, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at First Reformed Church, Willmar. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Transfer of western Minnesota park land to Upper Sioux Community approved by Legislature
May 27, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Local
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne