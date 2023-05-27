Funeral service listing published May 27, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Adrian, 83, of Belgrade, died Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. May 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20, 2022. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Ruby Douma, 85, of Willmar, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at First Reformed Church, Willmar. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Luella Morphew, 97, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 1 p.m. May 27 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services, Willmar.

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Sheree Rakowski, 67, of Tampa, Florida, died Nov. 15, 2022. Service 2 p.m. May 27 at Kerkhoven Civic Center.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.