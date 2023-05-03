Funeral service listing published May 3, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Steven Boraas, 62, of rural Appleton, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

LaRose Johnson, 83, of Spicer, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 4 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Joel Skarpness, 84, of rural Murdock, died April 30. Service 1 p.m. May 4 at Hope Lutheran Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lance “Lannie” Steffen, 69, of Raymond, died April 30. Service 2 p.m. May 5 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Daniel Sweep, 66, of New London, died April 24. Service 1 p.m. May 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.