Funeral service listing published May 3, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 10, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Steven Boraas, 62, of rural Appleton, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

LaRose Johnson, 83, of Spicer, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 4 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Joel Skarpness, 84, of rural Murdock, died April 30. Service 1 p.m. May 4 at Hope Lutheran Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lance “Lannie” Steffen, 69, of Raymond, died April 30. Service 2 p.m. May 5 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Daniel Sweep, 66, of New London, died April 24. Service 1 p.m. May 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
