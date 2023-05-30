99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 30, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 5, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:10 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Bultman, 85, of Spicer, died May 24. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Ruby Douma, 85 of Willmar, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at First Reformed Church, Willmar. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
The control structure installed at Marsh Lake is shown in this Tribune file photo. It's hoped that someday, a trail from Appleton can cross the Minnesota River here and connect to a Minnesota River Trail connecting the Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge and Ortonville.
Local
Swift County approves first leg of trail from Appleton, Minnesota, to Marsh Lake
May 30, 2023 06:21 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day
May 29, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne