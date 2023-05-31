Funeral service listing published May 31, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Douglas Bultman, 85, of Spicer, died May 24. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Ruby Douma, 85, of Willmar, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. May 31 at First Reformed Church, Willmar. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Esther Evans, 96, of New London, formerly of Pipestone, died May 26. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.