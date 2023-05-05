Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published May 5, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 12, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Steven Boraas, 62, of rural Appleton, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Patricia Day, 70, of St. Cloud, formerly of Atwater and Spicer, died May 1. Service 12 p.m. May 6 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Stewart. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Sauk Rapids.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Mildred Jacobson, 97, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Clarice Larson, 91, of Willmar, died April 24. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Lance “Lannie” Steffen, 69, of Raymond, died April 30. Service 2 p.m. May 5 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Daniel Sweep, 66, of New London, died April 24. Service 1 p.m. May 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

