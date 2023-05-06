Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published May 6, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 13, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:04 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Steven Boraas, 62, of rural Appleton, died April 28. Service 2 p.m. May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Patricia Day, 70, of St. Cloud, formerly Atwater and Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 6 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Stewart. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Sauk Rapids.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Jason Dimler, 40, of Spicer, died May 1. Service 11 a.m. May 9 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Duane Engstrom, 83, of Renville, died May 2. Service 11 a.m. May 6 at First Lutheran Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Mildred Jacobson, 97, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Clarice Larson, 91, of Willmar, died April 24. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Pederson, 82, of Willmar, died May 3. Service 10 a.m. May 6 at Bethesda Grand Chapel. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

