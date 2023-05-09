99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published May 9, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 16, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Abraham, 88, of New London, died Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. May 13 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jason Dimler, 40, of Spicer, died May 1. Service 11 a.m. May 9 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gina Lynn Evenson, 52, St. Peter, died April 27. Service 11 a.m. May 13 Crossview Covenant Church, North Mankato.

Lorraine Hammer, 90, of Bird Island, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Mildred Jacobson, 97, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarice Larson, 91, of Willmar, died April 24. Service 11 a.m. May 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gerald Meuleners, 86, of Spicer, died May 1. Service noon May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A mural design featuring graphic human images doing outdoor activities like running, biking and swimming through graphic landscapes and connected by a graphic trail.
Local
Artist Sonja Madsen's design chosen to adorn outdoor fitness court to be constructed in Willmar's Sperry Park
May 09, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
One dead, two seriously injured after crash Monday morning in rural Spicer, Minnesota
May 08, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.002.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Memorable day for the Willmar Cardinals, Joey Wisocki
May 08, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown