Glacial Lakes Trail takes visitors on a view-filled trip through Kandiyohi County

The Glacial Lakes Recreation Trail provides plenty of opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities across Kandiyohi County’s prairie lakes region.

The trail is paved with asphalt for 22 miles between Willmar, Spicer, New London, Hawick and the Kandiyohi/Stearns County line. A seven-mile stretch from Roscoe to Cold Spring is also paved, but sections may be closed this summer due to road construction.

The segment from Willmar to New London has 10 miles of parallel, grass treadway for horseback riding, while the New London to the Kandiyohi/Stearns County line segment has grass shoulders to accommodate this activity. The smooth-surfaced trail winds through the heart of the county’s scenic resort communities, lakes and wooded hills.

The gently rolling topography of Central Minnesota was created by glaciers retreating 10,000 years ago. The trail cuts across the border between Minnesota’s western tallgrass prairie and eastern deciduous forest. Though much of the area has been cultivated, remnants of virgin prairie, wetlands and scattered woodlots can still be found along the railroad right-of-way.

There are numerous places along the trail to stop and enjoy lakeside views. Popular swimming areas at Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake in Spicer and the Mill Pond in New London are close to the trail.

Trail users can also watch the waterfowl in wetlands, spot wildlife — such as white-tail deer and butterflies — in the rolling-hill woodlots along the trail and enjoy refreshments at unique restaurants, ice-cream shops and coffee shops in Spicer and New London.

Primary summer use of the developed trail includes hiking, bicycling, horseback riding and in-line skating.

A woman jogs along the Glacial Lakes State Trail outside New London beneath an archway of fall foliage the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Glacial Lakes Trail connects to Sibley State Park near New London via three miles of paved shoulder along County Road 148.

In Paynesville it connects to the 20-mile Lake Koronis Recreation Trail around Lake Koronis.

There are five parking lots to use the trail. Find them on the PDF map on the DNR website www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_trails/glacial_lakes/

To the south, Cosmos marks the western end of the Luce Line Trail, a 63-mile long trail that begins in the Twin Cities suburb of Plymouth. The trail consists of a natural surface from Cosmos to Winsted. It goes through mostly rural countryside that includes surviving tracts of tall-grass prairie.

Both the Glacial Lakes Trail and the Luce Line Trail follow former railroad lines. They are maintained by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Parking for the Glacial Lakes Recreation Trail:

Willmar: Take U.S. Highway 12 east to County Road 9. Turn north and go two miles to parking lot on west (left) at the Civic Center.

Spicer: At the junction of state Highway 23 and County Road 10. Parking lot west off Highway 23.

East Nest Lake Public Water Access: Two miles north of Spicer on Highway 23 and one-half mile west on the Township Road.

New London: Off state Highway 23 and follow state Highway 9 north to public water access parking lot on east (right).

Hawick: North side of town, at the intersection of state Highway 23 and County Road 2.

