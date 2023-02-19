Goat yoga arrives at the Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — As approximately 30 yoga enthusiasts moved in a series of poses, they may have gotten a bit sidetracked as a goat kid or two ambled past the yoga mats on the floor at the Willmar Community Center .

As a fundraiser for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, the Willmar Community Center welcomed 15 7-week-old myotonics, or fainting goat, kids from Ziemer Farms Myotonics . It was the first goat yoga event at the center, and by the smiles of people's faces, it was very well-received.

A goat kid seems very interested in the yoga pose being performed Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, by Bailey Nordmann at the Willmar Community Center. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"Animals bring joy to people," said Britta Diem, Willmar Community Center director. "It can relax you and bring happiness too."

Leading the group through the yoga poses was Kim Holm of Yoga with Kimberly. It was her first time teaching goat yoga, and she planned to teach it like any other yoga class, plus a bunch of kids.

Kim Holm, of Yoga with Kimberly, teaches the goat yoga class offered Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"It is exciting," Holm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's yoga class was the first time off the farm for these kids, said Ben Bonnema from Ziemer Farms. The farm, located north of New London, recently began breeding and selling registered myotonics goats. This breed of goat is famous for "fainting" when startled.

Approximately 35 people signed up for the class, and for many it was the chance to do yoga with the goats that brought them to the center.

"I did puppy yoga last year, when they had it," said Melissa Stiles, and she jumped at the chance to do goat yoga. "It's awesome. I am very happy it has finally made its way to Willmar. "

Melissa Stiles cuddles with a goat kid during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Sarah Lockwood said she had done yoga a few times, and not willingly. The class at the community center had something special that brought her back to the mat.

"The goats," Lockwood said. "Hands down."

And for Pat Solheid it was a chance to do something she has always wanted to.

"This was a bucket list item for me," Solheid said. "I've done yoga quite a bit, but this was a bucket list."

Laura Whitley takes a break from yoga to pet some goats during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

After the class many people stayed behind, for a chance to cuddle a few goats. Diem is hopeful they'll bring goat yoga back to the community center in the future. That was good news for those who came on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was well worth it," said Kris Sandstron. "It was so much fun."

Kris Sandstron is nearly buried by goat kids during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune