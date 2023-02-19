99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Goat yoga arrives at the Willmar Community Center

For the first time, the Willmar Community Center played host to a herd of 15 goat kids for goat yoga. More than 30 people attended the event.

Goats and yoga pose.PNG
The goat kids from Ziemer Farm stay clumped together during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 19, 2023 03:51 PM

WILLMAR — As approximately 30 yoga enthusiasts moved in a series of poses, they may have gotten a bit sidetracked as a goat kid or two ambled past the yoga mats on the floor at the Willmar Community Center .

As a fundraiser for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, the Willmar Community Center welcomed 15 7-week-old myotonics, or fainting goat, kids from Ziemer Farms Myotonics . It was the first goat yoga event at the center, and by the smiles of people's faces, it was very well-received.

Bailey Nordmann being watched by goats.JPG
A goat kid seems very interested in the yoga pose being performed Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, by Bailey Nordmann at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"Animals bring joy to people," said Britta Diem, Willmar Community Center director. "It can relax you and bring happiness too."

Leading the group through the yoga poses was Kim Holm of Yoga with Kimberly. It was her first time teaching goat yoga, and she planned to teach it like any other yoga class, plus a bunch of kids.

Kim Holms and goats.JPG
Kim Holm, of Yoga with Kimberly, teaches the goat yoga class offered Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"It is exciting," Holm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's yoga class was the first time off the farm for these kids, said Ben Bonnema from Ziemer Farms. The farm, located north of New London, recently began breeding and selling registered myotonics goats. This breed of goat is famous for "fainting" when startled.

Approximately 35 people signed up for the class, and for many it was the chance to do yoga with the goats that brought them to the center.

"I did puppy yoga last year, when they had it," said Melissa Stiles, and she jumped at the chance to do goat yoga. "It's awesome. I am very happy it has finally made its way to Willmar. "

Melissa Stiles and goat kid.JPG
Melissa Stiles cuddles with a goat kid during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Sarah Lockwood said she had done yoga a few times, and not willingly. The class at the community center had something special that brought her back to the mat.

"The goats," Lockwood said. "Hands down."

And for Pat Solheid it was a chance to do something she has always wanted to.

"This was a bucket list item for me," Solheid said. "I've done yoga quite a bit, but this was a bucket list."

Laura Whitley pets goat.JPG
Laura Whitley takes a break from yoga to pet some goats during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

After the class many people stayed behind, for a chance to cuddle a few goats. Diem is hopeful they'll bring goat yoga back to the community center in the future. That was good news for those who came on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was well worth it," said Kris Sandstron. "It was so much fun."

Kris Sandstron bured by goats.JPG
Kris Sandstron is nearly buried by goat kids during goat yoga Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Yoga pose.PNG
1/6: The yoga class does a pose at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as a group of goat kids roam around.
Welcoming the goats to Willmar Community Center.JPG
2/6: Goat yoga participants at the Willmar Community Center welcome the 15 goat kids Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Tana Osweiler cuddles goat.JPG
3/6: Tana Osweiler pets a goat kid during goat yoga Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Kinlee Topp takes selfie with goat.JPG
4/6: Kinlee Topp takes a selfie with one of the goat kids that came to goat yoga Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
Jamie Schultz gazes at goats.JPG
5/6: Jamie Schultz gazes at a group of goat kids that came to visit her during goat yoga Feb. 18, 2023, at the Willmar Community Center.
A pile of goats.JPG
6/6: A pile of goat kids drag attention away from the actual yoga going on at the Willmar Community Center Feb. 18, 2023.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Why wait? Now's the time to get your gardening tools good and sharp for spring.
March 06, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown