Goat yoga arrives at the Willmar Community Center
For the first time, the Willmar Community Center played host to a herd of 15 goat kids for goat yoga. More than 30 people attended the event.
WILLMAR — As approximately 30 yoga enthusiasts moved in a series of poses, they may have gotten a bit sidetracked as a goat kid or two ambled past the yoga mats on the floor at the Willmar Community Center .
As a fundraiser for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, the Willmar Community Center welcomed 15 7-week-old myotonics, or fainting goat, kids from Ziemer Farms Myotonics . It was the first goat yoga event at the center, and by the smiles of people's faces, it was very well-received.
"Animals bring joy to people," said Britta Diem, Willmar Community Center director. "It can relax you and bring happiness too."
Leading the group through the yoga poses was Kim Holm of Yoga with Kimberly. It was her first time teaching goat yoga, and she planned to teach it like any other yoga class, plus a bunch of kids.
"It is exciting," Holm said.
Saturday's yoga class was the first time off the farm for these kids, said Ben Bonnema from Ziemer Farms. The farm, located north of New London, recently began breeding and selling registered myotonics goats. This breed of goat is famous for "fainting" when startled.
Approximately 35 people signed up for the class, and for many it was the chance to do yoga with the goats that brought them to the center.
"I did puppy yoga last year, when they had it," said Melissa Stiles, and she jumped at the chance to do goat yoga. "It's awesome. I am very happy it has finally made its way to Willmar. "
Sarah Lockwood said she had done yoga a few times, and not willingly. The class at the community center had something special that brought her back to the mat.
"The goats," Lockwood said. "Hands down."
And for Pat Solheid it was a chance to do something she has always wanted to.
"This was a bucket list item for me," Solheid said. "I've done yoga quite a bit, but this was a bucket list."
After the class many people stayed behind, for a chance to cuddle a few goats. Diem is hopeful they'll bring goat yoga back to the community center in the future. That was good news for those who came on Saturday.
"It was well worth it," said Kris Sandstron. "It was so much fun."
