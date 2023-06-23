Granite Falls, Minnesota, man airlifted after one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 212

SACRED HEART— A 37-year-old Granite Falls man was airlifted to the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212 west of Sacred Heart at 5:56 a.m. Friday.

Juan Abel Chaparro Larsen was traveling in a 2005 Buick Rendezvous eastbound on the highway near 150th Street in Hawk Creek Township of Renville County when it lost control and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

He was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries in the report.

He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol report.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Sacred Heart Fire, Granite Falls Ambulance and Life Link assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene.

