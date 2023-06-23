Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Granite Falls, Minnesota, man airlifted after one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 212

A driver was eastbound on Highway 212 west of Sacred Heart on Friday morning when he lost control and rolled. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:09 PM

SACRED HEART— A 37-year-old Granite Falls man was airlifted to the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212 west of Sacred Heart at 5:56 a.m. Friday.

Read more:

Juan Abel Chaparro Larsen was traveling in a 2005 Buick Rendezvous eastbound on the highway near 150th Street in Hawk Creek Township of Renville County when it lost control and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

He was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries in the report.

He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol report.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Sacred Heart Fire, Granite Falls Ambulance and Life Link assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene.

