Granite Falls, Minnesota, man sentenced to two years for domestic assault

Reginald Scott Hubbard, 55, of Granite Falls, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of felony domestic assault.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
February 16, 2023 05:30 PM

GRANITE FALLS — A Granite Falls, Minnesota, man was sentenced to two years in prison for felony domestic assault.

Reginald Scott Hubbard
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Reginald Scott Hubbard, 55, was sentenced Feb. 2 in Yellow Medicine County District Court to serve 24 months. Judge Keith Helgeson gave him credit for 154 days already served.

A jury found him guilty in December of two felony domestic assault charges. However, because Minnesota statute defined both charges as the same crime, Hubbard was convicted and sentenced on only one of the charges.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, Hubbard’s anticipated release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Jan. 2, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched Sept. 1, 2022, to a residence in Granite Falls for a report of a fight.

When an officer entered the residence, a male witness and Hubbard were both in separate areas of the home. The witness told officers that Hubbard and a woman were fighting and that he saw Hubbard at one point having the woman in a choke hold.

According to the complaint, the officer noticed multiple bruises on her legs and arms.

She and Hubbard were talking, and she told police that Hubbard became upset and hit her in the leg with an ashtray, then grabbed her wrists and hit her on the head.

The male witness said that’s when he heard yelling and found Hubbard on top of the woman, appearing to have his hands around her neck.

Hubbard’s public criminal history record shows a previous conviction for fifth-degree assault in Yellow Medicine County in October 2022, and the complaint also notes a conviction for violating a no-contact order in Yellow Medicine County earlier in 2022 and a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in Chippewa County in a case filed in 2021.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
