Granite Falls, Minnesota, traffic stop leads to St. Paul man's 17-year sentence for aggravated drug sale

Donald Charles Ancke III, of St. Paul, was convicted of aggravated first-degree drug sale and sentenced to 210 months in prison. The case stemmed from a vehicle search that yielded packages of marijuana, a handgun and around 125 grams of methamphetamine.

By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 4:11 PM

MONTEVIDEO — A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for aggravated drug sale after a traffic stop late last year near Granite Falls.

Donald Charles Ancke III
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Donald Charles Ancke III, of St. Paul, was sentenced March 29 in Chippewa County District Court to 210 months of prison with 135 days credit after a jury found him guilty in February of an aggravated felony first-degree drug sale. The jury also determined Ancke was guilty of ineligible possession of a firearm, but no sentence was pronounced on that count.

He was also found guilty of aggravated first-degree drug possession, first-degree drug possession and first-degree drug sale, but there was no adjudication of these lesser offenses according to the sentencing order.

Due to being convicted of aggravated charges, Ancke will serve a longer prison sentence than outlined in Minnesota sentencing guidelines. Immediately after the arrest in November, the prosecutor filed notice that he would seek aggravated sentencing, citing Ancke’s criminal history and arguing that he was a danger to public safety.

In addition to the guilty verdicts on the charges, the jury unanimously agreed the aggravating factors were present.

The presumptive sentence for an aggravated first-degree drug charge with a criminal history score of six can range as high as 189 months, according to Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines for drug offenses.

Ancke is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody. Ancke’s expected release date is July 17, 2034. His sentence will end on May 16, 2040.

According to the criminal complaint, Ancke was stopped for speeding by a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy in November of 2022. The complaint states that the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana, and Ancke told the deputy he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

Ancke had a Minnesota ID card but advised the deputy that his license was revoked.

The deputy found marijuana in the center console area on the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Ancke had told him it was located. No additional contraband was found in the backseat area or the trunk of the vehicle.

However, a backpack containing two additional packages of marijuana was found in the front passenger area. The deputy also noticed that the center console had been damaged and appeared to have been disassembled.

A firearm was located on top of the radio head unit, behind the dash panel. The deputy removed the firearm, removed the magazine, which was loaded, and cleared the chamber of the gun. It was at this point the deputy stopped the search, according to the complaint.

The complaint further states that Ancke appeared to be surprised when the deputy showed him the handgun that was hidden behind the dashboard. Ancke said he had just bought the car before the deputy arrested him and put him in handcuffs.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Ancke admitted to possessing marijuana but said he didn’t know anything about the gun, according to the complaint.

A further search of the vehicle was conducted. A sock appeared to be shoved down underneath the infotainment area and heating and air conditioning vents. A white crystal-like substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, was found after the deputy removed the sock, according to the complaint.

A large bag also containing a similar substance was found inside the sock. According to the complaint, the total weight of the methamphetamine was 125.21 grams. Other drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the vehicle.

Ancke’s public criminal history includes three previous prison bookings on drug charges. He served a 60-month prison sentence after violating probation in 2019 for a third-degree drug sale conviction in Big Stone County. He previously served a 24-month prison sentence for fifth-degree drug possession in 2015, and a 39-month prison sentence for third-degree drug possession in 2007, in Ramsey County.

By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
