Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council on Aug. 7 heard a presentation about the Grass Lake restoration project , which was completed in the fall of 2021 when Loren Engelby shut the gate of the water control structure to start filling the lake bed with water.

A heavy rain event in May of 2022 filled the lake bed. In the fall of 2022, the water control structure was opened to allow the lake to drain down a bit to prepare for the spring snowmelt and rains. With the snowmelt in the spring of 2023, the lake bed again filled with water.

Engelby, who retired Aug. 4 as the Kandiyohi County public drainage manager, was at the council meeting “to talk about a project that I’ve been involved in, I hate to admit, 29 years in different capacities through several administrations.”

The restoration project has helped with the flooding that occurs in the city of Willmar by taking 7,500 acres of the Peach Creek watershed offline from the ditch system and sending it through Grass Lake, allowing the ditch system to handle the water coming from Willmar, according to Engelby.

The Peach Creek watershed starts just west of Kandiyohi, north of U.S. Highway 12, and runs south and west to the U.S. 71/Minnesota 23 Bypass and Willmar Avenue Southeast/Kandiyohi County Road 23. It has two tributaries, one near the Gimse Addition and one that goes by Haug Implement, according to Engelby.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is 100 feet of fall from the top of the watershed to Grass Lake, and the water flows fast, he commented.

“When that water comes through Peach Creek and down here in that lake bed area where it flattens out, that water pushes every which direction it wants to,” Engelby said.

“I’ve seen water go backwards at Little Dukes in the storm sewer pipe several times over the last 30 years. I’ve seen manhole covers blown off because the pressure in the stormwater system was so great. When that happens, you get flooding in Willmar. You get flooding in outlying lands, as well.”

The project seems to have worked, with city staff commenting that they have not seen the flooding in 2022 and 2023 that would normally occur during heavy rain events, Engelby added.

“It’s hard to quantify, it’s hard to prove, but the nice thing for me is, hearing from your staff, that they expected flooding and they didn’t see it last year and this year, so we do know that it’s a huge benefit to the city of Willmar in regards to stormwater.”

Grass Lake Project:









Discussions about the Grass Lake project started prior to Engelby’s employment in 1993, he said. That year, several agency stakeholders started to talk more seriously and in more detail about the project.

Grass Lake was drained with a ditch in 1906 and then ditch improvements took place in 1955.

“Historically, it was about five feet deep, and now we have about two-and-one-half, three feet of water back out there,” Engelby said. “That’s really all we wanted to do, because if you get too much water in there, then it’s open water and then you don’t have the vegetation out there to eat up some of the nutrients that do come in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources that started taking perpetual conservation easements for some of the land in the area, and landowners were voluntarily coming to Engelby’s office to learn more about the easement programs.

“Most of that lake bed was farmed at one time and the property owners put in lift pump stations, and they just couldn’t keep up,” Engelby said. “Every time it rained, it would flood and then flood out their crops. So that kind of prompted them to get more and more interested in the conservation programs.”

Noting that the easements were being “piece-mealed together,” Engelby said the various stakeholders finally decided to proactively get all the easements necessary to do a “full-blown” wetland restoration of the area.

“It took several years to do that, a lot of money and a lot of headaches and bumps in the road, but we did end up restoring the lake bed,” he added. “The property owners are pretty happy with the habitat and the hunting and recreational opportunities. We even had a person from the University (of Minnesota) do some bird watching — did a survey of the different kinds of birds.”

This aerial image shows the restored Grass Lake just east of Willmar that improves stormwater management for the city of Willmar and Lake Wakanda, improves the water quality for the watershed and provides habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs. Contributed / Kandiyohi County Drainage

Showing an image taken July 23 of the restored lake, Engelby stated, “This is the heart of Grass Lake right here, this is what it looks like at full-service level. Some people think it looks like a stinky old swamp, but in a crazy person’s mind, like mine, this is a beautiful restoration.

"The habitat that it provides, the waterfowl that are out there. The green that’s floating there is duckweed. It’s a pretty good indicator of water quality — it’s not like algae that indicates poor water quality. The ducks and frogs and turtles are just numerous.”