Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality

After 29 years, the restoration of Grass Lake east of Willmar is providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs, as well as improving stormwater management and water quality.

An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
This aerial image shows the water control structure that was closed in the fall of 2021 to hold water in the restored lake bed of Grass Lake, just east of Willmar. Since then, the lake bed has filled with two to three feet of water, easing stormwater issues for the city of Willmar and Lake Wakanda, as well as improving water quality and providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs. The green in the water is duckweed, which is good for the habitat. It is not harmful algae.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Drainage
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 7:38 AM

WILLMAR — The completed restoration of Grass Lake, just east of Willmar, improves stormwater drainage for the city of Willmar and Lake Wakanda, as well as provides habitat for waterfowl, frogs, turtles, and even a pair of nesting eagles.

Loren Engelby, who served as the Kandiyohi County public drainage manager until retiring on Aug. 4, spoke about the project to Willmar City Council Aug. 7.

According to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources October 2020 Snapshots newsletter, the project cost $5.5 million dollars — $2.5 million for easement acquisitions and $3 million for vegetation and restoration.

081623.N.WCT.GrassLakeGIF.gif
Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar
The restoration project was completed in the fall of 2021 when Kandiyohi County public drainage manager Loren Engelby closed the water control structure to start filling the lake bed.
4h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A Minnesota Clean Water Fund grant for $250,000 was received for the project in 2020, which was for riparian easements and restoration. Kandiyohi County provided a 10% funding match for the grant.

Another source of funding from the state Board of Water and Soil Resources in 2016 was $1.4 million for project activities, including construction and consulting services, with funds coming from a 2011 capital budget appropriation.

Partners in the project included Kandiyohi County , Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, BWSR, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources , the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency , the city of Willmar, Ducks Unlimited and the Wakanda Lake Association.

MAX_0019.JPG
The green in this photo of Grass Lake east of Willmar is duckweed, not algae. The 2021 completion of the restoration project, after nearly 30 years, has made the land today home to waterfowl, turtles and frogs, to name a few.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Drainage

The Peach Creek watershed gravity flows to the newly restored Grass Lake, going through a detention pond to allow sediment to settle before entering the lake bed. This allows for more capacity in the county ditch system for stormwater flow from the city of Willmar, according to Engelby.

A concrete water control structure retains the water in Grass Lake at a permanent level, Engelby noted. When the water leaves the lake bed at the water control structure, it goes into the main ditch to Lake Wakanda.

“The engineers through all this process were saying that the restoration of Grass Lake would take at least a half-foot of bounce during a large storm event off of Lake Wakanda, so we’ve got a lot less shoreline erosion there,” Engelby said.

“And then, of course, we’ve got a lot less water that is being pushed back up into Willmar, so that Willmar’s stormwater can function much more efficiently. They also estimated that phosphorus reductions would be about 91% and then sediment reductions would be in that 60% range, so there’s a huge benefit in terms of water quality and water quantity with this project,” he concluded.

During a small rain event, water that flowed from the area of the Valley Golf Course and the Willmar Middle School into County Ditch 23, east of the U.S. 71/Minnesota 23 bypass near Schwieters Chevrolet, has been rerouted around the west side of Grass Lake through a 5-foot diameter pipe for nearly three-quarters of a mile. During a large rain event that fills the ditch, stormwater spills over the sides of the ditch and into Grass Lake, Engelby explained.

The ditch system behind Walmart is flat; there is no gravity flow, according to Engleby.

“There’s a lot of water coming from there and that ditch system is flat. The only thing that makes it move through there is head pressure, much more than gravity. So when the water comes up it pushes, it pushes for elbow room, pushes the water downstream.”

When the water in that ditch system gets too high, it now spills into a 200-acre stormwater overflow area just east of the Assembly of God Church for temporary storage.

Engelby showed a video captured by a drone, explaining to the council members what they were seeing as the video played. One can see the city of Willmar in the background and the old shoreline of the lake around a 40-acre, oak tree-covered peninsula.

The video also shows the water control structure and the banks of the abandoned ditches in the shallow lake. Engelby noted that banks are good nesting areas for waterfowl. As the drone turns to the southeast, one can see Lake Wakanda in the background.

“It’s kind of a neat perspective, it’s kind of a large area,” Engelby commented.

The total project area is two miles north to south and three miles east to west, with Grass Lake holding 850 acres of permanent water and the 200 acres of temporary water storage.

“When Grass Lake is up to its service level, so it’s just starting to trickle over the water control structure, if we get a hundred-year event — which is 4.7 inches of rain within a 24-hour period of time — that water will be stored into Grass Lake and the structure is built such that it will only let out 10% of that hundred-year storm event at any given time,” Engelby said.

“We have a lot of room to grow, even though the water is going over the water control structure, we have two and a half feet of water and elbow room for that lake to swell — even in a hundred-year storm event.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
