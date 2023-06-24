Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Historian gathering stories of west central Minnesota leadership in Farm Crisis protests in 1980s

Historian Jim Roe is developing a presentation on west central Minnesota's role in the eventful period surrounding the Farm Crisis of the 1980s for the West Central Historical Association.

Farmers joined for tractorcades to protest low commodity prices in the 1980's. Tractors line the streets for a tractorcade in Willmar.
Farmers joined together for tractorcades to protest low commodity prices in the 1980s. Tractors line the streets for a tractorcade in Willmar.
Contributed / Eric Carlson
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:33 AM

GRANITE FALLS — For some, their memories of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s begin with a knock on the door on Christmas Eve, and a man delivering a letter informing them they have 30 days to leave the land that has been in their family for generations.

READ MORE

For others, it can be the day they chanted “no sale” on the stairway of the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office, and watched as law enforcement officers physically tossed some of the protesters to the ground when they tried to disrupt the foreclosure sale.

And yet for others, it can be somber conversations around the kitchen table with fellow farmers, newly appointed as advocates, who helped them weed through their finances and lending laws with an eye toward saving their family farm.

Jim Roe has heard these stories and many more. Soon, he will be telling them with exhibits at the historical societies in 10 area counties, all part of the West Central Minnesota Historical Association .

Jim Roe gestures while offering an early look at his soon-to-be completed presentation on the 1980's Farm Crisis in West Central Minnesota. He spoke June 8 in Granite Falls.
Jim Roe gestures while offering an early look at his soon-to-be completed presentation on the 1980s Farm Crisis in west central Minnesota. He spoke June 8, 2023, in Granite Falls.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Roe is a St. Paul-based historian and independent consultant who operates as Museum Planning . With support from the state's Clean Water, Land and Legacy Fund, the association contracted with Roe to develop the presentation. He offered an early preview in Granite Falls on June 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his audience were a number of those who shared their stories with Roe. They included Richard Kvols, a former University of Minnesota Extension educator, who witnessed the skirmishes at the Sheriff’s Office in Madison in 1985.

“We’ve got to find a way to get these parties talking to one another,” Kvols decided.

What he witnessed motivated him to help develop what became the farmer-lender mediation program offered through the University of Minnesota beginning in 1986.

Wayne Kling was also among the audience. Kling, who farms outside of Granite Falls, and his late wife, Lou Anne, were instrumental in bringing attention to the farm crisis. They, along with Anne and Chuck Kanten, plowed down an acre of their grain fields on July 4, 1980, as TV cameras recorded for state and national audiences.

Farm Crisis Plow Down img026.jpg
Wayne and Lou Anne Kling plowed down an acre of their small grains on July 4, 1980, as state and national media filmed the event. The July 4, 1980 "plowdown" was held to protest low prices for farm products.
Fritz Busch / West Central Tribune file photo

Both Lou Anne Kling and Anne Kanten became close friends and played instrumental roles in promoting farm mediation efforts. They eventually worked as part of state and federal government agencies.

That the West Central Minnesota Historical Association should take an interest in this important history is only fitting. Roe pointed out that the counties have an activist history on behalf of farmers dating to the Nonpartisan League in the 1910s and to the farm holiday movement in the 1930s. (The farm holiday movement got its start in Atwater.)

As a point of fact, he discovered that a number of the leaders of the 1930s-era farm movement served as mentors to the new generation taking up the protest in the 1980s.

Clint Haroldson, of Atwater, was among them. He played the lead actor’s role in the movie “Foreclosure.” It was filmed by James Gambone in Milan in 1982. Using local actors and scenery, the film linked the farm struggles of the 1980s to those of the Depression years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roe said his work was not designed to identify the causes of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, but to tell its stories. Its causes are easy to understand on an economic level — farm commodity prices tanked after the 1981 grain embargo against the Soviet Union and surplus crop production.

Before commodity prices dropped, the government had encouraged farmers to take out loans and modernize. The land values on which those loans were based plummeted by as much as half during the 1980s, said Roe.

The national inflation rate was 14% in 1980, and interest rates rose to 20%. Roe interviewed some who paid 21% interest. Some took on loans to cover the interest on their original loans.

“It was really tough,” he said.

Kent Kanten of rural Milan stands by the tractor he drove from his Minnesota farm to Washington D.C. at the age of 22 in February 1979 to join a tractorcade protest. He still keeps the restored tractor.
Kent Kanten, of rural Milan, stands by the tractor he drove from his Minnesota farm to Washington, D.C., at the age of 22 in February 1979 to join a tractorcade protest. He still keeps the restored tractor.
Contributed / Nancy Carlson

In 1982, almost one half of Minnesota farmers with Farmers Home Administration loans were in delinquency, according to Roe. With dropping land values, the lenders and agencies that had loaned money “now said ‘hey, you don’t have the assets to back up the loans, so give us our money back now,’” said Roe.

West central Minnesota has a tradition of speaking up, and it did, according to Roe. Wayne Kling was among those who drove 900 tractors and vehicles in the cold of February to Washington, D.C., to call attention to the plight of farmers in 1979.

Roe said the peak of the activity occurred in 1985 in Minnesota, when more than 10,000 people rallied at the State Capitol. Then-Gov. Rudy Perpich was among the supporters, displaying a red bandana on his sleeve. It had become the symbol of the movement, as it had at the penny auctions during foreclosure sales in the 1930s.

Wayne Kling as photographed during the plowdown event on July 4, 1980.
Wayne Kling as photographed during the plowdown event on July 4, 1980.
Fritz Busch / West Central Tribune file photo

An early flash point in the crisis that captured much of the attention in a negative way occurred in 1983, when a father and son lured two bankers to the land they had lost to foreclosure and fatally shot them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roe said he initially intended to avoid telling the story of the Ruthton murders. But, after talking to lenders from the 1980s for his research, he realized he had to include the story. The killings sent shock waves through the lending community, shifting attitudes while putting fear in many bankers' hearts, he explained.

What happened during the 1980s played a major role in shaping the agricultural landscape known today. When Roe asks his subjects what are the most visible changes, two answers are almost automatic. There are no animals on the landscape, as they are now raised in buildings. And not surprisingly, many point out how farm tractors and equipment are so much larger now than in the 1980s.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Kathy Hartley lifts her bicycle after completing a 70-mile peddle to the Mississippi River this year as part of her quest to follow the Mississippi River from Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico in segments over four years. She posted this image with "70" on the image to celebrate not only the miles covered, but the fact that she did the miles just a few months shy of her 70th birthday.
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
New London, Minnesota, bicyclist exploring the world on her own power
Bicycle enthusiast Kathy Hartley is on a quest to complete the 2,972 mile-long Mississppi River Trail; it's part of her passion for adventure
June 23, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Nathan Reiten hurries up the riverbank with the fish caught by his son, Lozano, seated, on the Minnesota River in Granite Falls on June 22, 2023 as part of the Western Fest fishing contest sponsored by the Yellow Medicine East Community Education department.
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Western Fest activities in Granite Falls, Minnesota, kick off with a focus on youth
Kids fishing contest, kiddie parade and other youth-focused activities open Western Fest celebration in Granite Falls
June 22, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
DSCN4926.JPG
Local
Local option transportation tax revenue on pace to exceed initial projections for Minnesota's Renville County
The local option sales tax, approved by voters in August 2022 and designated for transportation needs, is raising funds ahead of early projections.
June 21, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Dirks Furniture window sign.JPG
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, losing anchor of its retail sector with upcoming closing of Dirks Furniture
Dirks Furniture and 523 Trading Post in Olivia is holding a "going out of business" sale following the death of fourth-generation owner Steve Dirks.
June 20, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Ruth Ann Karty, of Clarkfield, who was among the leaders of the 1980s protests, pointed out the most important change in a recorded interview Roe played for his audience. While the protest effort helped save farms, many farmers left the land. Farms today are much larger, and the rural population is smaller, she said.

The culture has changed too. Farmers recognize today that farming is not only their heritage, but it is a business.

“Farmers have learned to be better at business,” Karty said.

Roe and the West Central Minnesota Historical Association will be announcing dates for presentations and exhibits once his work is completed. The association members include the historical societies in the counties of Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Renville, Redwood, Swift and Yellow Medicine.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown