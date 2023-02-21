99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday

State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.

Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Area residents stock up on last-minute groceries as heavy snow begins to fall in Willmar at Cub on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. West central Minnesota could see between 14 and 24 inches of snow through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to the West Central Tribune here .

WILLMAR — The National Weather Service has issued a warning for a historic three-day winter storm for most of Minnesota that is expected to continue into Thursday.

Travel is expected to be difficult, maybe impossible during the storm. State officials have warned drivers to check road conditions at 511mn.org before heading out.

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted Tuesday that troopers were ready to respond during the storm, but “help them out by staying home. If you have to travel — slow down, increase your following distance, put distractions away, buckle up and turn your lights on.”

Hwy 23-US 14 junction 022123.jpg
A look at the condition just prior to Tuesday noon near the U.S. Highway 14 and Minnesota Highway 23 in southwest Minnesota, according to a National Weather Service tween. The snow is expected to continue moving eastward through Tuesday evening.
Contributed / National Weather Service
Related:
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Lightning
Weather
Lightning rods and fashion
In this Weather Wednesday we look at how Benjamin Franklin's lightning rod inspired fashion.
March 01, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on weather forecasts by meteorologists.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
February 27, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It's been stormy in sunny southern California
This weather pattern is delivering heavy rain, mountain snow, fierce wind, floods, and avalanches.
February 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Blizzard 022323 004.jpg
Weather
West central Minnesota begins digging out, but travel remains difficult
After Winter Storm Olive dumped more than a foot of snow on west central Minnesota communities, residents began digging out from under the drifts on Thursday. Many state and county roadways remained drifted shut throughout Thursday, but plows were out and about getting them passable.
February 23, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Blizzard 022323 001.jpg
Local
West central, southwest Minnesota roads slowly improving but best advice is stay home
Some road closures and no travel advisories still in place in southwest Minnesota. Roads in Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are open, but travel conditions are not ideal.
February 23, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Friday Precip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: The Sun and Warmer Temperatures return
We get a break from the snow and have good shoveling weather.
February 23, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
A cold and wet start to March
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the late winter weather pattern.
February 22, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler

A first round of heavier snow was expected to drop several inches Tuesday on much of the state.

After a lull Wednesday morning, a blizzard warning is to go into effect Wednesday afternoon and bring a foot or more of snow and high winds to much of southern Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits and teens during the storm, with gusty winds at 25-35 mph.

Tuesday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to pre-position equipment and be on alert during the storm. State agencies were working together to plan.

The National Weather Service predicts that 4 to 6 inches will have fallen in west central Minnesota by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The second round of snow could bring as much as another foot to much of the area.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030423.N.WCT.WillmarSchoolVideos.01
Local
Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day
Two videos featuring experiences of students and families have been released by Willmar Public Schools, an effort to spread the district's story to the comunity.
March 04, 2023 05:51 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the middle school robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Local
Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team enjoyed trip to state competition in rookie year
The WARP2 FIRST Robotics team at Willmar Public Schools was able to compete at the state level in its first year. It's the second Willmar Middle School team, due to high interest.
February 18, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota sees new cases fall, hospitalizations rise slightly in state's weekly update
Minnesota saw nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in the most recent state update. Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized.
February 17, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board sets priorities, plan for deciding $2 million in budget cuts for next school year
Falling enrollment and inflation are leading to budget cuts in Willmar Public Schools. The school board has set a plan for deciding on the cuts, and it includes a list of unacceptable cuts.
February 14, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Peak wind gusts are expected to be in the 40-mph range from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Recommendations for people who must get out on the road include having a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, water and warm clothing in the vehicle. They should make sure they tell someone where they are going, what route they are using and when they expect to arrive at their destination.

If roads are closed, motorists should remember that it is illegal to drive around barricades closing a road. They could be fined, and if they need to be rescued, they will have to pay for the rescue.

Weather Severity 022123.jpg
The Weather Storm Severity Index map for this week's storm from the National Weather Service.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown