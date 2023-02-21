'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to the West Central Tribune here .

WILLMAR — The National Weather Service has issued a warning for a historic three-day winter storm for most of Minnesota that is expected to continue into Thursday.

Travel is expected to be difficult, maybe impossible during the storm. State officials have warned drivers to check road conditions at 511mn.org before heading out.

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted Tuesday that troopers were ready to respond during the storm, but “help them out by staying home. If you have to travel — slow down, increase your following distance, put distractions away, buckle up and turn your lights on.”

A look at the condition just prior to Tuesday noon near the U.S. Highway 14 and Minnesota Highway 23 in southwest Minnesota, according to a National Weather Service tween. The snow is expected to continue moving eastward through Tuesday evening. Contributed / National Weather Service

A first round of heavier snow was expected to drop several inches Tuesday on much of the state.

After a lull Wednesday morning, a blizzard warning is to go into effect Wednesday afternoon and bring a foot or more of snow and high winds to much of southern Minnesota.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits and teens during the storm, with gusty winds at 25-35 mph.

Tuesday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to pre-position equipment and be on alert during the storm. State agencies were working together to plan.

The National Weather Service predicts that 4 to 6 inches will have fallen in west central Minnesota by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The second round of snow could bring as much as another foot to much of the area.

Peak wind gusts are expected to be in the 40-mph range from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Recommendations for people who must get out on the road include having a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, water and warm clothing in the vehicle. They should make sure they tell someone where they are going, what route they are using and when they expect to arrive at their destination.

If roads are closed, motorists should remember that it is illegal to drive around barricades closing a road. They could be fined, and if they need to be rescued, they will have to pay for the rescue.