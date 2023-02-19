Housing study to be presented at Kandiyohi County Board

WILLMAR — In the next seven years, Kandiyohi County may need to provide housing for an addiitonal 836 households, according to a new Kandiyohi County housing study.

The study was completed by Viewpoint Consulting Group Inc. for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. At Tuesday's meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board, EDC Director Aaron Backman will present the findings of the study to the commissioners.

Also on the agenda are a resolution supporting a request for Corridors of Commerce funding to build the interchange at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 near New London; a land acquisition by U.S. Fish and Wildlife; training on Medicare abuse and fraud; and an amendment to the lease concerning the MinnWest Technology Campus. The annual town road account distribution will also be considered.