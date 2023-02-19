99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Housing study to be presented at Kandiyohi County Board

The Kandiyohi County housing market analysis prepared for the Economic Development Committee will be shared at Tuesday's County Board meeting.

Willmar Housing 020723 002.jpg
Recently constructed homes are shown along Shady Lane in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Kandiyohi County Board will hear a presentation of the recently completed housing market analysis at Tuesday's board meeting.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 19, 2023 01:20 PM

WILLMAR — In the next seven years, Kandiyohi County may need to provide housing for an addiitonal 836 households, according to a new Kandiyohi County housing study.

The study was completed by Viewpoint Consulting Group Inc. for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. At Tuesday's meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board, EDC Director Aaron Backman will present the findings of the study to the commissioners.

Also on the agenda are a resolution supporting a request for Corridors of Commerce funding to build the interchange at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 near New London; a land acquisition by U.S. Fish and Wildlife; training on Medicare abuse and fraud; and an amendment to the lease concerning the MinnWest Technology Campus. The annual town road account distribution will also be considered.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


