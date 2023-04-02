99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Housing Trust Fund and opioid settlement on the April 4 Kandiyohi County Board agenda

The Kandiyohi County Board will meet at 9 a.m. April 4. Also on the agenda are Public Works bid awards and an update on the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Health and Human Services Building in Kandiyohi County
The Kandiyohi County Board will meet Tuesday in the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building in Willmar.
Gretchen Brown / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 1:13 PM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board during Tuesday's board meeting will consider continuing its involvement in a massive opioid settlement and whether to start a local housing trust fund in the county.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. April 4 in the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building's board room in Willmar.

The board will consider approving a resolution that would support and opt-in to all future state agreements connected to the multi-state settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. The state could receive more than $300 million from the settlement, which will be used to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The state allocation would then be split between the state, counties and cities.

At 10 a.m. a public hearing will be held on forming a local housing trust fund in the county . Monies in the fund would go toward housing projects in the county. Following the public hearing, the board will consider adopting the trust fund ordinance.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Also on the meeting agenda are the redetermination of benefits for County Ditch 7; bid awards for the 2023 road paving projects, reconstruction of County Road 119 and the replacement of a bridge on 120th Avenue Southeast in Lake Elizabeth Township; bid award to replace a manhole on North Shore Drive; a water tower lease with LTD Broadband; and a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Administrator Kelsey Baker will give an update on the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation and direction on how to spend the remaining $1.1 million.

