How do school teachers defeat college athletes? Answer: hobbles, screaming kids and squirt guns

WILLMAR — It turns out it’s not so difficult to defeat a team of college athletes, if their feet are tied together.

In an annual tradition, Roosevelt Elementary School teachers and the Willmar Stingers baseball team squared off in kickball Thursday morning. The final score was 11-3 in favor of the teachers in a three-inning game.

The games have gone on since the Northwoods League Stingers came to Willmar more than a decade ago. It’s a natural fit with Roosevelt, which is close enough that students can walk to Bill Taunton Stadium.

Students look out onto the field as the national anthem is played prior to the start of a kickball game between the Willmar Stingers and Roosevelt Elementary School teachers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In the game’s early years, the Stingers, all college athletes, won handily, even when they made concessions to the teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, the tide has turned in favor of the teachers, with the Stingers making ever more allowances.

The game is all in good fun, entertainment for the school’s 600-plus students at the end of the school year.

Willmar Stingers athlete Jonathan Lane gives high-fives to students before a kickball game between the Stingers and Roosevelt Elementary School teachers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In the beginning, the teachers’ manager would visit the opposing dugout to seek concessions from the baseball team. Sometimes players were hobbled, played with one arm inside their shirts or wore blindfolds.

This year, the Stingers hobbled themselves when they took the field in the first inning. Some stood in burlap sacks; others had headbands around their ankles. Some were tied together, looking ready to enter a three-legged race.

The Cardinal mascot at first base and Principal Lori Lockhart at third base stood ready with giant squirt guns. They sprayed Stingers infielders when teachers were running toward the bases. They sprayed Stingers who were running the bases, too.

Tyler Bryan of the Willmar Stingers signs a baseball for a Roosevelt Elementary School student during a kickball game against the school's teachers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Many of the kids cheered for both teams, but the loudest, most ear-splitting screams were for their teachers. Stingers manager Freddy Smith said the stadium was the loudest he’s heard in his two years with the team.

When they came up to bat, the teachers and the ballplayers introduced themselves and told the students the name of the elementary school they attended. The game’s announcers did the same.

When the teachers went out to do the “Cupid Shuffle” between innings, the Stingers joined in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roosevelt Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Ryan Quitney, at right, goes in to catch a fly ball during a kickball game against the Willmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The school also honored students with perfect attendance and presented gifts to Willmar Police Officer Zach Herzog, who has been Roosevelt’s school resource officer for five years and is moving to another assignment.

After the game, Smith said the game is a fun annual event for everyone.

“We can show these kids where they could be someday,” while giving to the community, he said.

Students cheer during a kickball game between Roosevelt Elementary School teachers and the Willmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“We have a couple local boys (Andrew Baumgart, of Willmar, and Jordan Sagedahl, of Olivia ) who were in the stands way back when,” he said, “so being able to set an example and give back to the community is very important to us.”

The players “have a blast every year,” said assistant coach Mason Rapp.

They don’t always know what to expect when they’re told to come in the morning to play kickball, Rapp said, “but as soon as the kids get really fired up, the guys just turn back into kids and have a lot of fun.”

Sagedahl, 21, a pitcher and infielder who will be a senior at South Dakota State University next year, is a graduate of BOLD High School .

“I went to Stingers games growing up,” he said, and it’s been interesting to see all the behind-the-scenes work that goes on in the team’s organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, fifth-graders, who are ending their elementary school years, ate lunch with the Stingers players before returning to school.

A Willmar Stinger athlete outruns a water gun sprayed by the Willmar Cardinal mascot during a kickball game at Bill Taunton Stadium on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune