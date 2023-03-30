Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer

GRANITE FALLS — An informational meeting about the possible transfer of state park land to the Upper Sioux Community is planned for April 5 at the Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Granite Falls.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the student center at the college and is open to the public. Those attending are asked to use the door to the student center on 11th Avenue.

Minnesota Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, will host and moderate the discussion.

The purpose of the meeting is to answer questions people have about the proposed transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park land to the Upper Sioux Community . The transfer would close the park.

The Department of Natural Resources would develop a new state park in the area.

Two bills to authorize the land transfer have been heard by committees at the Minnesota Legislature this session.

The estimated cost of closing the park and purchasing land for a new park is estimated at about $6 million. Cost estimates for developing buildings, roads and trails for a new park have not been released.

The panel available to answer questions will include:


