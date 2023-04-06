Information session on Real ID, enhanced driver's licenses set Tuesday in Atwater, Minnesota

ATWATER — Kandiyohi County residents are encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Real ID or enhanced driver’s licenses at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Atwater Community Center.

Related:







The Atwater Lions Club and Atwater Area Help for seniors will jointly host, and the presenter will be Kandiyohi County License Bureau Supervisor Deb Mickle.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website , Real ID will be required by May 7, 2025, for domestic travel. Real ID cards are distinguished from others with a star.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the Real ID Act established security standards for state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses. The initial enforcement deadline of May 3, 2023, has been extended to May 7, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Residents seeking to apply for a real ID will need one proof of identity document, one document proving their Social Security number, and two current residency documents. A full list of acceptable documents can be found online .

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Department of Public Safety, a REAL ID driver's license or ID card may be used to board domestic flights, visit military bases or access certain federal facilities.

The enhanced driver's license or ID card additionally may be used to re-enter the United States by land or sea when returning from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean. These are available only to U.S. citizens and require additional documents and an interview questionnaire.