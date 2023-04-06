50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Information session on Real ID, enhanced driver's licenses set Tuesday in Atwater, Minnesota

An informational meeting on Real ID and enhanced Minnesota driver's licenses will be be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Atwater Community Center.

The new Minnesota REAL ID
The new Minnesota Real ID driver's license will look like this. It's similar to the current licenses with the exception of the gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Public Safety
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:02 AM

ATWATER — Kandiyohi County residents are encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Real ID or enhanced driver’s licenses at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Atwater Community Center.

Related:

The Atwater Lions Club and Atwater Area Help for seniors will jointly host, and the presenter will be Kandiyohi County License Bureau Supervisor Deb Mickle.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website , Real ID will be required by May 7, 2025, for domestic travel. Real ID cards are distinguished from others with a star.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the Real ID Act established security standards for state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses. The initial enforcement deadline of May 3, 2023, has been extended to May 7, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Residents seeking to apply for a real ID will need one proof of identity document, one document proving their Social Security number, and two current residency documents. A full list of acceptable documents can be found online .

According to the Department of Public Safety, a REAL ID driver's license or ID card may be used to board domestic flights, visit military bases or access certain federal facilities.

The enhanced driver's license or ID card additionally may be used to re-enter the United States by land or sea when returning from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean. These are available only to U.S. citizens and require additional documents and an interview questionnaire.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
