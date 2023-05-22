99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Injured 4-year-old airlifted to Twin Cities hospital after ATV crash in rural Sacred Heart, Minnesota

A 4-year-old boy was flown from the scene of an ATV crash in rural Sacred Heart to a hospital in the Twin Cities after suffering a deep laceration to the abdomen. An adult male suffered minor injuries.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:14 PM

SACRED HEART — A 4-year-old boy was flown from the scene of an ATV accident to the Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities for treatment of a deep laceration to the abdomen, but the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at approximately 10:51 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 79000 block of County Road 9, about four miles south of Sacred Heart.

Rodney A. Garberich, 40, of rural Sacred Heart, and the 4-year-old family member were clearing trees and branches along a path in a nearby grove. The Juvenile was sitting on an all-terrain vehicle near the location, according to the report.

When Garberich mounted the ATV, the boy accidentally hit the throttle. The ATV accelerated forward and hit a nearby tree, rolling onto its side. Both the boy and Garberich fell off.

The boy was flown by Life Link III helicopter. According to the release, Garberich suffered minor injuries and was cleared by ambulance staff at the scene.

The Sacred Heart Medical Response Unit, Granite Falls Ambulance Service, Sacred Heart Fire Department, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

