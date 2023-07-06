Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
James Miller named next president of Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

The Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce board has chosen its next executive director. James Miller will come on board in September; longtime Chamber executive Ken Warner is retiring Oct. 6.

James Miller
Kelly Boldan
By Kelly Boldan
Today at 5:03 PM

WILLMAR — James Miller has been appointed as the next president of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the organization.

Miller will assume his new role in September; longtime Chamber executive Ken Warner is retiring Oct. 6.

“(Miller's) passion for our communities and extensive background in the Willmar Lakes Area make him the ideal candidate to lead the chamber and champion the interests of our local businesses,” said Jon Rambow, board chairman of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, in the news release.

More on James Miller

In his new role, Miller will be responsible for spearheading strategic initiatives, advocating for the business community, and enhancing the chamber’s role as a catalyst for economic development.

“I look forward to working closely with our members, community leaders and partners to advance our shared vision of a thriving business ecosystem," Miller said in the release. "Together, we strive to foster economic growth, attract investment and create opportunities for businesses to thrive and succeed.”

Thursday's announcement concludes an extensive statewide and regional search process carried out by the chamber. More than 30 candidates were identified and engaged in an interview process earlier this year, according to the release.

"When we measured each candidate against the essential criteria established by the Chamber board and stakeholders, James continued to rise to the top of the list," Rambow said in the release. "Finding someone with his depth of local knowledge and core skills for the role who already called the Willmar Lakes Area home was the best outcome we could have foreseen."

Miller has been a business relationship manager at Heritage Bank in Willmar since January 2020 and also is currently a loan officer at Acres Bank, a farmland financing division of Heritage Bank.

He worked as the executive director of the United Way of West Central Minnesota for nearly five years and previously as marketing director for the United Way. He earned an associate degree from Ridgewater College and attended Southwest Minnesota State University.

Miller has been honored with the chamber's Milo Award, which recognizes local business leaders who exemplify leadership in the areas of volunteerism, community leadership, involvement and dedication to the Chamber. He is a graduate of the Blandin Leadership program in 2014.

He has been an active leader in the community, serving as Willmar Fests chairman, vice chair of Safe Avenues, an executive team member of Vision 2040, a Willmar Rotary club member and volunteer with its Rockin' Robbins community concerts and as a Robbins Island Task Force member. He further served on the Celebrate the Light of the World Committee and on the Ridgewater College Foundation board.

Kelly Boldan is the editorial director of the Central Lakes Group in Forum Communications Co., directing the newsrooms in the West Central Tribune, Alexandria Echo Press and St. Cloud Live. He has been editor of West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since October 2001. He joined Forum Communications Co. in November 1998 as editor of the Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer.

He can be reached via email: editor@wctrib.com or telephone: 320-214-4331.
