Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

JCPenney building off the table for a new Willmar city hall and community center

The Willmar City Council on Monday denied in a 5-3 vote a motion made by Councilor Julie Asmus and seconded by Councilor Justin Ask to choose the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a new city hall and community center.

Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
A car travels past the JCPenny site at the Uptown Willmar mall on March 21, 2023. The Willmar City Council in a 5-3 vote on Monday, Aug. 21, denied a motion to choose the JCPenney building at the Uptown Willmar mall to become the location of a new community center and city hall.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
August 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM

WILLMAR — Although not on the agenda for the Willmar City Council meeting on Monday, the highly debated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar has been taken off the table as an option for a new city hall and community center after the council denied in a 5-3 vote a motion to choose that location for a new city hall and community center.

Voting against the motion were councilors Tom Butterfield, Vicki Davis, Audrey Nelsen, Mike O'Brien and Carl Shuldes. Councilors Julie Asmus, Justin Ask and Rick Fagerlie voted in favor of the motion to choose the mall site.

READ MORE

The request to place the item on the agenda was made by Ask at the beginning of the meeting.

Whether or not to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a city hall and community center has for months consumed many hours of the discussion about a new city hall and community center.

"I feel that this one has been on the table since May. I don't think we're getting any new information on it," Ask said about why he felt the discussion was important at Monday's meeting. "We owe the public a decisive conversation for it. I think we owe some investors a decisive conversation on it. I think most of us know where we are on these issues, I know we've talked about it quite a bit."

ADVERTISEMENT

Asmus made the motion to approve the city hall and community center be built at the JCPenney building at the Uptown Mall and that the council use the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and utilize TerWisscha Construction's design concept. Ask seconded the motion.

The Willmar Ten has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Uptown Willmar mall owner RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building. The Willmar Ten proposal was that it would renovate the building to suit the needs of the city hall and community center and then sell it to the city at a cost of approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

Councilor Audrey Nelsen took issue with the motion including the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and TerWisscha Construction's design concept, even though she said that she was going to vote against the motion regardless.

After a few minutes of discussion, Asmus and Ask agreed to change the motion to include only approval of the community center and city hall being built at the JCPenney building.

Mayor Doug Reese commented that he had not expected that this would happen at the meeting, noting a letter that he sent Friday to the council proposes that a new city hall be built on Block 50 and a community center task force be organized for site selection and exploration of public/private partnerships that best serve the community's needs.

Block 50 is the city parking lot located between the Willmar Public Library and CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital. A developer is proposing to build an apartment building at that location, as well as a parking structure. There is room on the northwest corner of the block to build a new city hall, according to Reese.

More about the council's discussion will published on wctrib.com and in the Wednesday, Aug. 23, edition of the West Central Tribune.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Update: Marshall woman killed Saturday in Minnesota Highway 40 crash in Kandiyohi County
A fatal crash on Minnesota Highway 40 in Kandiyohi County involved a Honda Pilot and a Peterbilt truck, resulting in the death of a Marshall woman. The collision occurred at an intersection, leaving the Honda driver with non-life-threatening injuries and another passenger transported to the hospital.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Lake Lillian woman driver involved in fatal Sherburne County crash
A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township. Clear Lake man driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed rear-ended the first vehicle.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Local
ATV versus SUV crash Saturday in Meeker County sends two children to the hospital
The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Minnesota State Highway 24 in Kingston Township.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality
After 29 years, the restoration of Grass Lake east of Willmar is providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs, as well as improving stormwater management and water quality.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
081623.N.WCT.GrassLakeGIF.gif
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar
The restoration project was completed in the fall of 2021 when Kandiyohi County public drainage manager Loren Engelby closed the water control structure to start filling the lake bed.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
The lights went out in Willmar at approximately 11:28 p.m. July 25 and power was not restored for 56 minutes due to permanent damage to the power lines in the New London area.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer on Monday, Aug, 7, attended his final Council meeting before he retires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A topographical map showing the outline of 80 acres of land of which the Minnesota Army National Guard would like to acquire at least 40 acres from the city of Willmar.
Local
City of Willmar deal with National Guard could move more quickly than expected
The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential trade of 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the Guard facilities on North Business 71.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar mayor delays decision on mall location for city hall
The Willmar City Council approved a motion at its July 17 meeting to make a decision regarding the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting, but that item was not on the Aug. 7 meeting agenda.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
112820.n.wct.file.Marijuana.02.jpg
Local
Public hearing set Aug. 7 regarding changes to Willmar's THC ordinance
The Willmar City Council set the public hearing at its July 17 meeting and also discussed the new laws passed by the Minnesota State Legislature — including the possibility of a municipal retail store for cannabis.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Kelsie Kingstrom PS.jpg
Local
Renville County contemplates ordinance to ban cannabis use in public spaces
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Jori Jones
Local
Chippewa County crash kills Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team member
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 21, 2023
19h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-1 at Pine City
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
5h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott