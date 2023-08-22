JCPenney building off the table for a new Willmar city hall and community center

WILLMAR — Although not on the agenda for the Willmar City Council meeting on Monday, the highly debated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar has been taken off the table as an option for a new city hall and community center after the council denied in a 5-3 vote a motion to choose that location for a new city hall and community center.

Voting against the motion were councilors Tom Butterfield, Vicki Davis, Audrey Nelsen, Mike O'Brien and Carl Shuldes. Councilors Julie Asmus, Justin Ask and Rick Fagerlie voted in favor of the motion to choose the mall site.

The request to place the item on the agenda was made by Ask at the beginning of the meeting.

Whether or not to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a city hall and community center has for months consumed many hours of the discussion about a new city hall and community center.

"I feel that this one has been on the table since May. I don't think we're getting any new information on it," Ask said about why he felt the discussion was important at Monday's meeting. "We owe the public a decisive conversation for it. I think we owe some investors a decisive conversation on it. I think most of us know where we are on these issues, I know we've talked about it quite a bit."

Asmus made the motion to approve the city hall and community center be built at the JCPenney building at the Uptown Mall and that the council use the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and utilize TerWisscha Construction's design concept. Ask seconded the motion.

The Willmar Ten has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Uptown Willmar mall owner RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building. The Willmar Ten proposal was that it would renovate the building to suit the needs of the city hall and community center and then sell it to the city at a cost of approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

Councilor Audrey Nelsen took issue with the motion including the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and TerWisscha Construction's design concept, even though she said that she was going to vote against the motion regardless.

After a few minutes of discussion, Asmus and Ask agreed to change the motion to include only approval of the community center and city hall being built at the JCPenney building.

Mayor Doug Reese commented that he had not expected that this would happen at the meeting, noting a letter that he sent Friday to the council proposes that a new city hall be built on Block 50 and a community center task force be organized for site selection and exploration of public/private partnerships that best serve the community's needs.

Block 50 is the city parking lot located between the Willmar Public Library and CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital. A developer is proposing to build an apartment building at that location, as well as a parking structure. There is room on the northwest corner of the block to build a new city hall, according to Reese.

