Joshua Austad to succeed Sherri Broderius as MACCRAY superintendent

Josh Austad will succeed Sherri Broderius as MACCRAY superintendent.

MACCRAY Public Schools Superintendent Sherri Broderius stands in front of the entrance to the new central campus in Clara City. Broderius will be handing over the reins to Joshua Austad, who currently serves as the assistant principal with the ROCORI Public Schools in Cold Spring.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:56 PM

CLARA CITY — Joshua Austad, assistant principal with the ROCORI Public Schools in Cold Spring, will lead the MACCRAY School District as its new superintendent.

MACCRAY School Board members at a special meeting held Monday approved a two-year contract with Austad

Austad has been a longtime staff member with ROCORI, which serves the Stearns County communities of Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond. He brings the qualifications and skills needed to lead the MACCRAY district forward, Julie Alsum, school board chair, stated in a news release announcing the selection.

“I would describe him as energetic and highly motivated,” she told the West Central Tribune.

Austad will succeed Sherri Broderius, who has served as the MACCRAY superintendent since accepting that role on an interim basis in December 2017. School board members conducted a superintendent search in early 2018, but rejected the applicants and persuaded Broderius to accept the superintendent position on a permanent basis.

Broderius began serving the MACCRAY district after a 34-year career with the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City district, where she became superintendent after serving as both a classroom teacher and high school principal.

Austad was among five candidates interviewed by the MACCRAY School Board. The district worked with the Minnesota School Boards Association in its search for a superintendent.

Alsum said the district’s timing was right. She said the association reported that the candidate pool for superintendent positions across the state was not large, but the quality was good. She said the board members were pleased by the quality of the applicants it received.

MACCRAY, comprised of the communities of Clara City, Maynard and Raymond, is in its first school year in new facilities developed as part of a central campus in Clara City.

The contract approved on Monday includes a first-year salary of $112,000 and second year of $115,000. He will begin his new duties on July 1.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
