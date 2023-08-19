Judge asked to overturn verdict against man convicted of attempted murder by Kandiyohi County jury

WILLMAR — A defense motion filed this week asks a judge to set aside last week's jury verdict convicting a Raymond , Minnesota, man of attempted murder and three other charges for firing a weapon during a police chase.

Esteban J. Ramos Jr., 38, was found guilty on all five counts related to a Jan. 15, 2022, police pursuit in Willmar, according to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office.

The charges are second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault against a peace officer, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and intentional discharge of a firearm.

Esteban Ramos Jr.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 20 in Kandiyohi County District Court, but the defense motion asks the judge to set aside the verdict and order an acquittal on four of the five charges, saying that Ramos “lacked the requisite intent.” Only the conviction for felon in possession of a firearm is unchallenged by the motion.

According to the rules of criminal procedure in Minnesota, a motion for a judgment of acquittal can be brought within 15 days after a jury is discharged. There are no verdict documents in the court file, but the court calendar shows the last day of the jury trial was Aug. 10 before Judge Melissa Listug.

The motion was filed Aug. 16 by Brandon Lauer, a public defender and Ramos’ lawyer in the case. Court records do not yet show any response from the prosecutor or the judge, and the only hearing on the calendar currently is the sentencing.

Lauer told the West Central Tribune on Thursday, Aug. 17, that he had no comment as the case is ongoing.

A phone message left Thursday for the prosecutor, Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce, was not returned.

The defense motion argues that the evidence presented by the state was insufficient to sustain a guilty verdict on the four charges. It states that it is a "reasonable hypothesis from the circumstances that Mr. Ramos lacked the requisite intent" to effect death, cause fear of immediate bodily harm, or intentionally fire the handgun.

The motion references case law to support the argument for acquittal "if there is a reasonable and rational inference inconsistent with guilt." It goes on to say: "In other words, the circumstances must form a 'complete chain' so as to lead to no other reasonable conclusion other than Mr. Ramos being guilty."

The motion by Lauer says the circumstantial evidence of where the bullet was found — in the lower left bottom corner of a garage — and the relatively straight angle of entry "lead to a reasonable and rational inference that Ramos did not possess the purpose or intent required" to commit attempted murder or assault.

According to the filed criminal complaint, law enforcement received a call from a resident in the area who stated he found a bullet hole in his house, and believed it may have been connected to the foot chase from the night before.

The resident told police he had witnessed an officer chase after a fleeing individual, but stated he did not see a muzzle flash or hear a gunshot. He did however see the officer fall down and run back to his squad car.

After taking the statement from the witness, law enforcement inspected the apparent bullet damage. The complaint states the impression damage had appeared to be the diameter of a .410 slug — matching the weapon and casings found in the vicinity and matching rounds found on Ramos.

According to the complaint, the incident began when Ramos ran from police after an attempted traffic stop on the evening of Jan. 15, 2022. After the vehicle had initially stopped, a man in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, later identified as Ramos, ran away and an officer pursued on foot.

According to the complaint, the officer briefly lost Ramos but eventually found Ramos on the ground as it appeared he had fallen down. The officer then commanded Ramos to show his hands.

The complaint states Ramos then allegedly fired a handgun. The officer was not injured but slipped while attempting to find cover, ultimately losing Ramos’ location.

An air and ground search of the area by several law enforcement agencies was conducted and Ramos was eventually located in a locked garage. According to the complaint, an armored vehicle and a robot were used, as well as chemical munitions, while officers tried to persuade him to come out.

Ramos then came to the door with his hands up. Officers noted that his hands appeared to be covered in blood. However, Ramos then refused to follow commands, according to the complaint, and went back into the garage.

More chemical munitions were used in an attempt to have Ramos surrender peacefully but the complaint states the tactic was unsuccessful. Ramos was placed under arrest around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, according to the complaint. No details of how he was arrested were given.

Ramos was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand — that officers believed was self-inflicted — before being jailed. The complaint notes officers did not notice blood in Ramos’ tracks in the snow leading up to the garage, but a pool of blood was found in the spot where he had been hiding in the garage.