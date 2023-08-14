July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar

WILLMAR — The entire city of Willmar lost power at 11:28 p.m. during the storms on July 25 and the city remained dark for 56 minutes while crews from Willmar Municipal Utilities assessed the city’s system for damage, then isolated its system in order to bring the power back on.

“There was actually a series of like three different (storm) cells that came through, but there was a spot up in New London that — I believe it was a tree — took down a line,” Willmar Municipal Utilities staff electrical engineer Jeron Smith told the Municipal Utilities Commission during its meeting Monday. “There was a lot of damage north of here. ”

He explained that power flows through the electric grid into Willmar, serves the city of Willmar, then continues north to New London. A fault on the line in New London was recognized by Willmar’s electrical system and opened up the circuit, cutting the power.

It was noted that, typically, storm damage due to lightning or fallen tree branches causes momentary disruptions and power is automatically restored. However, the damage to the system north of Willmar near New London was permanent.

“There was a fault on the line; our protection systems recognized it and opened it up,” Smith said. “We had to bring in our patrol crews to take a look at our system; we cleared our system and then isolated the north system so that we could bring power back on here in Willmar. They (New London) stayed without power for quite sometime after that until they had all their systems repaired.”

Willmar Municipal Utilites staff downloaded about 70 event reports from the relays that control the city’s system and are currently analyzing the data to see if any improvements can be made to prevent future outages.