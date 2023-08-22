Juvenile motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in Willmar crash

WILLMAR — A juvenile motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries after a crash involving an SUV on Monday.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Capt. Michael Anderson, the juvenile was treated on scene for his injuries.

Police were called to the accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 25th Street Southeast around 1:11 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

Police learned the juvenile driver was going westbound on Highway 12 and approaching 25th Street Southeast.

According to the release, Larry Harms, 65, of Spicer , was stopped at the stop sign of 25th Street Southeast and waiting to turn eastbound onto Highway 12. He told officers that he did not see the motorcycle and pulled out to make the left turn onto Highway 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The juvenile driver, who was not named in the release, was able to lay his motorcycle down prior to the crash with the sport utility vvehicle.

Harms was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Fire Departmentand CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.