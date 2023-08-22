Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Juvenile motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in Willmar crash

A juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries Monday at the scene of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Willmar. The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

US-12.25thSt.SE Crash.082123.jpg
Officers respond to a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Willmar.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Today at 12:37 PM

WILLMAR — A juvenile motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries after a crash involving an SUV on Monday.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Capt. Michael Anderson, the juvenile was treated on scene for his injuries.

Police were called to the accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 25th Street Southeast around 1:11 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

Police learned the juvenile driver was going westbound on Highway 12 and approaching 25th Street Southeast.

According to the release, Larry Harms, 65, of Spicer , was stopped at the stop sign of 25th Street Southeast and waiting to turn eastbound onto Highway 12. He told officers that he did not see the motorcycle and pulled out to make the left turn onto Highway 12.

The juvenile driver, who was not named in the release, was able to lay his motorcycle down prior to the crash with the sport utility vvehicle.

Harms was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Fire Departmentand CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
