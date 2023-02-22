Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl looks back on decades of service

WILLMAR — When Larry Kleindl was made director of Kandiyohi County Family Services in 2001, he thought he had reached the pinnacle of his career.

"Man, I can't believe a small farm kid made it this far," Kleindl remembered thinking.

He would rise even further though, taking on the position of county administrator in 2006, a job from which he is now retiring after 16 years.

"I still love my job. I didn't want to stay longer and not be happy," Kleindl said. "This is a high-strung job."

Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl takes his seat during what he called his last Kandiyohi County Board meeting on Feb. 7. While he was in attendance at the Feb. 21 meeting, new administrator Kelsey Baker led the meeting. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

40 years of helping the public

Kleindl's career started in Clay County, where he took a job at the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead. He worked at the center for seven years before moving over to Clay County Family Services, first working with people with developmental disabilities and then in child protective services.

In 1994 he moved to take a child protective services supervisor role in Kandiyohi County . For seven years he worked as a supervisor before taking on the director role in 2001.

"That is what I wanted," Kleindl said. "I was excited, having day-to-day contact with staff, making a difference in people's lives."

He loved his job so much that, when the county administrator position came open, Kleindl wasn't sure he wanted it. He reached out to other county administrators who made the jump from family services, asking for their advice and opinions.

In the end, Kleindl decided to take on the new challenge when longtime administrator Wayne Thompson retired. Kleindl took over in November 2006.

"You are working jobs from landfill to roads to child protection to recording to budget issues," Kleindl said. "The scope of this job has just been amazing."

The new role actually let Kleindl continue working for the community, even though his plate was fuller and more varied.

"At the county level we are involved in so many things in people's lives," Kleindl said. "We are service-driven, a public servant."

Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl speaks to the Kandiyohi County Commissioners during a regular meeting at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Challenges and opportunities

Pretty much from the time Kleindl took over as administrator, he was faced with challenging issues. Almost immediately he became involved in the finalization of the sale of the old Willmar Regional Treatment Center campus to Nova-Tech Engineering and Epitopix to create the MinnWest Technology Campus .

Kleindl also had to start work on replacing the mental health services in the county that the regional center once provided.

"We had over 100-some employees and all these services. I wanted to make sure we did everything thing we could to keep these services here for the clients and keep our community members employed," Kleindl said.

Two years later the bottom dropped out of the economy — the Great Recession. Like so many others, Kandiyohi County found itself having to make some painful financial decisions. This included employee furloughs, layoffs and cutting services and programs.

"That was probably one of the hardest parts of my career as an administrator," Kleindl said. "You are dealing with real people. Those were some pretty tough times."

Those challenges also brought opportunities. During the recession, Kandiyohi County started a building project to upgrade the facilities for the Humane Society and the County Rescue Squad. The county worked with various partners including the city of Willmar and Meeker County to make the projects a success.

The last three years of Kleindl's tenure were full of their own ups and downs thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a situation no one could really have prepared for and Kleindl remembers the exact day everything started to change — March 15, 2020. He said he was meeting with several county officials, trying to put a plan in place.

One of the biggest challenges of Larry Kleindl's career was the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes it brought to Kandiyohi County. He is retiring after nearly three decades with the county, the last 16 years as county administrator. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

"From that day forward, for 24 months, I don't think I talked about anything but COVID; keeping the public safe, keeping our employees safe," Kleindl said. "We never closed down."

Over the years as administrator, Kleindl has achieved much that he is proud of, including the county facility study, the upgrades at the county landfill and the annual county budget.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the financial situation that I have placed the board in, with their help, of course," Kleindl said.

Listen, learn and relationships

While being at the top can sometimes take a person away from the day-to-day on the ground, Kleindl has always made a point to be active in the community, to keep connected to the people he serves. He wanted to be a face people recognized and knew, so when things got challenging, he would be able to explain to the public why he and the board were doing things the way they were.

"You can't do this job without public involvement. If you try to do it, you are going to fail," Kleindl said.

It also wouldn't have been possible for Kleindl to do his job without the department heads and employees of Kandiyohi County.

"I don't think the public understands or sees how hard the department heads work," Kleindl said. "They are truly the backbone."

Kandiyohi County administrator Larry Kleindl flies a drone at the county Public Works garage on Sept. 7, 2022. Kleindl said his job as administrator gave him the opportunity to experience a wide range of issues from public works to law enforcement and family services. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune file photo

There are more than 400 employees working for Kandiyohi County, and while Kleindl doesn't know all of them personally, he is proud to have been their boss and considers them the county's greatest asset.

"I hope they understand how much I appreciate all the work and stuff they've done for this county and the citizens," Kleindl said.

Fond farewell

Kleindl is someone who likes to have a plan, and for the first few months of his retirement, he plans to take it easy. In the future, he might look at doing some consulting work or sit on various boards or commissions, but for now, it's about recharging.

"My plan is to breathe, take a few months to figure out who Larry Kleindl is as a citizen," Kleindl said.

The last 16 years as an administrator have been full of challenges and successes. As he looks forward to his own future, Kleindl is optimistic about the county's future.

"It has been a good journey. I am taking a different path now," Kleindl said. "I wish Kelsey (Baker, incoming administrator), the board and staff nothing but success."