99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl looks back on decades of service

Larry Kleindl arrived in Kandiyohi County back in 1994. Over the last three decades, he has served the community in various ways, including as county administrator for the last 16 years.

Larry Kleindl 020723 003.jpg
Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl approaches the podium to address the Board of Commissioners for one of the last times during the Feb. 7 board meeting at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 22, 2023 06:20 AM

WILLMAR — When Larry Kleindl was made director of Kandiyohi County Family Services in 2001, he thought he had reached the pinnacle of his career.

"Man, I can't believe a small farm kid made it this far," Kleindl remembered thinking.

He would rise even further though, taking on the position of county administrator in 2006, a job from which he is now retiring after 16 years.

"I still love my job. I didn't want to stay longer and not be happy," Kleindl said. "This is a high-strung job."

Larry Kleindl 020723 002.jpg
Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl takes his seat during what he called his last Kandiyohi County Board meeting on Feb. 7. While he was in attendance at the Feb. 21 meeting, new administrator Kelsey Baker led the meeting.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years of helping the public

Kleindl's career started in Clay County, where he took a job at the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead. He worked at the center for seven years before moving over to Clay County Family Services, first working with people with developmental disabilities and then in child protective services.

In 1994 he moved to take a child protective services supervisor role in Kandiyohi County . For seven years he worked as a supervisor before taking on the director role in 2001.

"That is what I wanted," Kleindl said. "I was excited, having day-to-day contact with staff, making a difference in people's lives."

More Kandiyohi County Board:
64832+20120213021112thompsonhouse02.jpg
Local
Housing study shows need for various types of properties across Kandiyohi County
A housing study created for the county and city Economic Development Commission showed a need for nearly 1,000 housing units to be constructed across Kandiyohi County by 2030.
February 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Board April 5 2022.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Larry Kleindl built a relationship of trust
Outgoing Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl has worked with several different County Boards over his 16 years in the post
February 22, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Willmar Housing 020723 002.jpg
Local
Housing study to be presented at Kandiyohi County Board
The Kandiyohi County housing market analysis prepared for the Economic Development Committee will be shared at Tuesday's County Board meeting.
February 19, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Health and Human Services Building in Kandiyohi County
Local
Kandiyohi County planning to extend broadband to three more townships
With the help of state and federal funds, homes and businesses in Lake Elizabeth, East Lake Lillian and Harrison townships in Kandiyohi County could have broadband connections within two years.
February 07, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
2462908+broadband.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County applying for more state broadband funding
The Kandiyohi County Board will be considering a request for American Rescue Plan Act funds and a letter of support to go towards a broadband project in several townships.
February 04, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.OP.ReaderOpinion.Woman.03.jpg
Letters
Martha Alsleben, LWV president letter: Kandiyohi County Board should change its bad public notice decision
The letter writer wrote "We believe this information about the change is important to share with all the people in Kandiyohi County. We hope that the commissioners reverse their decision."
January 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Martha Alsleben, LWV of the Willmar Area, New London
Janne Gossman rides on the Glacial Ridge Trail Friday evening in New London during the seventh annual Mayors Bike Ride. Mayors from Willmar, Spicer and New London led a bike ride in their respective areas and participants finished with a celebration in downtown Willmar.
Local
Kandiyohi County to join regional community health survey
An adult health survey will collect valuable data on the health of Kandiyohi County's residents, which will be used for the county's state mandated community health assessment.
January 20, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
St. John's Roadrunners 4-H club members Handing out senior kits at Willmar Community Center.jpeg
Local
Kandiyohi County Board throws support behind local 4-H club's award application
The St. John's Roadrunners 4-H club is hoping to be awarded the Association of Minnesota Counties 4-H Community Leadership Award.
January 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Bonus Editorial cartoon for Jan. 18, 2023
Editorials
Tribune Opinion: Kandiyohi County Board unwisely cuts public notices distribution within the county
Why did Kandiyohi County Commissioners Roger Imdieke, Duane Anderson and Dale Anderson significantly reduce the distribution of public notices from the households of Willmar and the majority of the county?
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune Editorial Board
Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to meet on Tuesday
The board act on issues from environmental services and health and human services
January 15, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

He loved his job so much that, when the county administrator position came open, Kleindl wasn't sure he wanted it. He reached out to other county administrators who made the jump from family services, asking for their advice and opinions.

In the end, Kleindl decided to take on the new challenge when longtime administrator Wayne Thompson retired. Kleindl took over in November 2006.

"You are working jobs from landfill to roads to child protection to recording to budget issues," Kleindl said. "The scope of this job has just been amazing."

The new role actually let Kleindl continue working for the community, even though his plate was fuller and more varied.

"At the county level we are involved in so many things in people's lives," Kleindl said. "We are service-driven, a public servant."

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Kleindl 020723 001.jpg
Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl speaks to the Kandiyohi County Commissioners during a regular meeting at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Challenges and opportunities

Pretty much from the time Kleindl took over as administrator, he was faced with challenging issues. Almost immediately he became involved in the finalization of the sale of the old Willmar Regional Treatment Center campus to Nova-Tech Engineering and Epitopix to create the MinnWest Technology Campus .

Kleindl also had to start work on replacing the mental health services in the county that the regional center once provided.

"We had over 100-some employees and all these services. I wanted to make sure we did everything thing we could to keep these services here for the clients and keep our community members employed," Kleindl said.

Two years later the bottom dropped out of the economy — the Great Recession. Like so many others, Kandiyohi County found itself having to make some painful financial decisions. This included employee furloughs, layoffs and cutting services and programs.

"That was probably one of the hardest parts of my career as an administrator," Kleindl said. "You are dealing with real people. Those were some pretty tough times."

More by Shelby Lindrud:
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Frozen Jr 030123 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Middle School to perform 'Frozen Jr.' this weekend
This year's Willmar Middle School play is based on the blockbuster Disney movie "Frozen."
March 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
102321.IMPACT.WCT.Highway23.04.jpg
Local
Open house for Highway 23 South Gap project to be held March 2
The project will see the a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville expanding from two lane to four lanes.
February 25, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Crafts With Cardinals 020223 004.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Community Center and Willmar Public Schools team up for new craft program
Students from the Willmar Area Learning Center will be hosting monthly craft projects at the Willmar Community Center through the school year.
February 21, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Goats and yoga pose.PNG
Local
Goat yoga arrives at the Willmar Community Center
For the first time, the Willmar Community Center played host to a herd of 15 goat kids for goat yoga. More than 30 people attended the event.
February 19, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Snow Cleanup 010523 007.jpg
Weather
Major winter storm headed toward west central Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for several area counties including Kandiyohi and those surrounding.
February 19, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club 021423 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club set to wow with annual show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club show in Willmar will feature current club members and special guest Ryan Bradley.
February 18, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Hero fights a dragon credit Robert Day.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Fairytale creatures will come to life on Paramount stage in St. Cloud
The award-nominated Dragons and Mythical Beasts visits the Paramount Center for the Arts on Feb. 18.
February 14, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Smoke from fires near Sundance.jpg
Local
Bruce Laabs, of Grove City, recalls harrowing two weeks fighting wildfires out west
Bruce Laabs, of Grove City, has served as an on-call firefighter for the federal Bureau of Land Management for seven years. Last summer, he helped fight wildfires in Wyoming and Montana.
February 11, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Tiffany Collins, CCT transit director.JPG
Local
Central Community Transit Director Tiffany Collins to leave west central Minnesota organization
Central Community Transit Director Tiffany Collins has submitted her resignation to the joint powers board. An emergency meeting to discuss the upcoming vacancy is scheduled for Feb. 17.
February 10, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Those challenges also brought opportunities. During the recession, Kandiyohi County started a building project to upgrade the facilities for the Humane Society and the County Rescue Squad. The county worked with various partners including the city of Willmar and Meeker County to make the projects a success.

The last three years of Kleindl's tenure were full of their own ups and downs thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a situation no one could really have prepared for and Kleindl remembers the exact day everything started to change — March 15, 2020. He said he was meeting with several county officials, trying to put a plan in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Kleindl.jpg
One of the biggest challenges of Larry Kleindl's career was the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes it brought to Kandiyohi County. He is retiring after nearly three decades with the county, the last 16 years as county administrator.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

"From that day forward, for 24 months, I don't think I talked about anything but COVID; keeping the public safe, keeping our employees safe," Kleindl said. "We never closed down."

Over the years as administrator, Kleindl has achieved much that he is proud of, including the county facility study, the upgrades at the county landfill and the annual county budget.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the financial situation that I have placed the board in, with their help, of course," Kleindl said.

Listen, learn and relationships

While being at the top can sometimes take a person away from the day-to-day on the ground, Kleindl has always made a point to be active in the community, to keep connected to the people he serves. He wanted to be a face people recognized and knew, so when things got challenging, he would be able to explain to the public why he and the board were doing things the way they were.

"You can't do this job without public involvement. If you try to do it, you are going to fail," Kleindl said.

It also wouldn't have been possible for Kleindl to do his job without the department heads and employees of Kandiyohi County.

"I don't think the public understands or sees how hard the department heads work," Kleindl said. "They are truly the backbone."

Larry Kleindl flys a drone.JPG
Kandiyohi County administrator Larry Kleindl flies a drone at the county Public Works garage on Sept. 7, 2022. Kleindl said his job as administrator gave him the opportunity to experience a wide range of issues from public works to law enforcement and family services.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune file photo

There are more than 400 employees working for Kandiyohi County, and while Kleindl doesn't know all of them personally, he is proud to have been their boss and considers them the county's greatest asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope they understand how much I appreciate all the work and stuff they've done for this county and the citizens," Kleindl said.

Kandiyohi County Board April 5 2022.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners, Larry Kleindl built a relationship of trust
Outgoing Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl has worked with several different County Boards over his 16 years in the post

Fond farewell

Kleindl is someone who likes to have a plan, and for the first few months of his retirement, he plans to take it easy. In the future, he might look at doing some consulting work or sit on various boards or commissions, but for now, it's about recharging.

"My plan is to breathe, take a few months to figure out who Larry Kleindl is as a citizen," Kleindl said.

The last 16 years as an administrator have been full of challenges and successes. As he looks forward to his own future, Kleindl is optimistic about the county's future.

"It has been a good journey. I am taking a different path now," Kleindl said. "I wish Kelsey (Baker, incoming administrator), the board and staff nothing but success."

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown